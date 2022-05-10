‘It is an old video, my family and faith absolutely do not practice polygamy’ – May denies Yul Edochie video update
May Edochie has responded to the viral video of herself and her husband, Yul Edochie.
For the mother of four, it is an old video and should be disregarded.
She said;
“I sincerely want to appreciate everyone for the tremendous love, prayers and support from all over the world. It has really been overwhelming. You have all been an incredible pillar of strength during this trying period.
My phones are buzzing once again due to the OLD video trending online today. My family and faith ABSOLUTELY do NOT practice polygamy, although it works for some people.
God has blessed me with a beautiful and loving family. I need you all to continue to keep me and my family in your prayers.
May God bless you all abundantly for your love, prayers and support. “
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES