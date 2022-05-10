TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady calls out Apostle Suleman, leaks bedroom photos of their…

Mercy is an ashew0, she’s nothing to me – First wife…

Man shares scary experience after renting a haunted house in…

‘It is an old video, my family and faith absolutely do not practice polygamy’ – May denies Yul Edochie video update

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

May Edochie has responded to the viral video of herself and her husband, Yul Edochie.

For the mother of four, it is an old video and should be disregarded.

She said;

READ ALSO

What a romantic husband- Judy Austin praises Yul Edochie

Confusion as Yul Edochie releases cute video of himself and…

“I sincerely want to appreciate everyone for the tremendous love, prayers and support from all over the world. It has really been overwhelming. You have all been an incredible pillar of strength during this trying period.

My phones are buzzing once again due to the OLD video trending online today. My family and faith ABSOLUTELY do NOT practice polygamy, although it works for some people.

God has blessed me with a beautiful and loving family. I need you all to continue to keep me and my family in your prayers.

May God bless you all abundantly for your love, prayers and support. “

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady calls out Apostle Suleman, leaks bedroom photos of their romantic affair

Mercy is an ashew0, she’s nothing to me – First wife of Mercy…

Man shares scary experience after renting a haunted house in Abuja

Stranded lady begs female friend to allow her sleep in her boyfriend’s…

Sex scandal: Apostle Suleman reacts as Stephanie Otobo releases intimate…

This guy smashed many of her phones and abused her, I have evidence – Korra…

Female military officer was killed before her 10-year-old daughter – Family…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

‘It is an old video, my family and faith absolutely do not practice polygamy’ –…

US based Nurse confirms Genevieve Nnaji’s mental case in Texas hospital

What a romantic husband- Judy Austin praises Yul Edochie

Genevieve Nnaji reportedly hospitalized over mental issues caused by drug abuse…

Confusion as Yul Edochie releases cute video of himself and first wife, May…

Actress Chioma who confessed to sleeping with Apostle Suleman reacts to…

Kate Henshaw celebrates as Netflix’s ‘Blood Sisters’ becomes top 10 rated in…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More