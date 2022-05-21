It is better to marry Ehinome than a woman who twerks on Instagram – Classmate of Blossom’s new wife slams body shamers

Sally Suleiman, a former classmate of Blossom Chukwujekwu’s new wife Ehinome Akhuemokhan has tackled those body shaming her.

News broke yesterday that popular Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu is tying the knot with Ehinome Winifred Akhuemokhan, the niece of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Netizens had taken to Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex wife’s page to throw jibes at his new wife as they body shamed her.

Sally Suleiman has lambasted those shaming Ehinome.

She wrote:

“It is such a shame that people are body shaming Blossom Chukwujekwu’s wife on Instagram. I attended the same secondary school as Ehinome and she is a wonderful woman, she is always been a woman of God.

It is better to marry an Ehinome than a woman who twerks on Instagram. If Ehinome is too old, she is no more than 33 years and is 33 years old? Must she have society’s definition of beauty? I am shocked at all the comments I have read.

Ehinome is a wonderful woman, well reserved, educated, polished and a God-fearing woman (a pastor). To be honest I dont care whether a woman twerks on social media, it is her choice and it doesn’t make her a bad person, my choice of words here is used because of the body-shaming on Blossom’s wife, for every gbas, expect a gbos.”

