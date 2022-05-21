“It is like your mother is mad” – Funke Akindele and her people respond to JJC Skillz’s son’s new allegations (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Funke Akindele, an actress and mother of twin boys, has released a happy video of herself and her team dancing with joy and proudly displaying her many awards.

They danced to a soundtrack with Yoruba lyrics translated into “you should thank your stars, you are complaining, is it not your mates sleeping under the bridge, with nothing to eat, it is like your mother is mad.”

This is coming hours after new allegations and Ill claims from JJC Skillz’s son, Benito.

In his words:

“They are not really together. They both cheat on each other, and they both had a fight. My dad is practically living somewhere else. I don’t even have any care for them no more. I can’t talk to them as a couple anymore. I can only say what I have seen. They are in an open relationship….Funke is a bad-tempered and rude person, she maltreats her staff and everyone that lives in her house”

In a swift reaction, Funke Akindele and her team released the dance video with her many awards.

Nigerians have since stormed the comment section of the post to hail her.

