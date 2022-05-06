It was horrible – Actor Uti Nwachukwu opens up about what he did after a girl broke his heart

Popular Nollywood actor and media personality, Uti Nwachukwu has spoken up about his experience with girlfriend who broke his heart.

Speaking in a recent interview with Lilian Afegbai on Lilian’s Couch, Uti Nwachukwu revealed how a girl broke up with him years ago while he was still hosting the popular TV show ‘Jara’.

He said he could not perform on set the next day and had to take gin to be able to perform as he was shattered.

He said,

“Those of us that are tough, it is always one person that would come and break our hearts. That time when I was on Jara. The crew was surprised cus they know me as a tough guy. We broke up at night and I had to record four episodes in the morning. The first time they had to give me gin on set because I couldn’t. I was shattered. It was horrible.”