TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Filmmaker, Tchidi Chikere shares photo with all his kids from his…

Actress Tonto Dikeh ridiculed for showing off her panties at a…

Heartbroken father narrates how his daughter ran mad on wedding…

It was horrible – Actor Uti Nwachukwu opens up about what he did after a girl broke his heart

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nollywood actor and media personality, Uti Nwachukwu has spoken up about his experience with girlfriend who broke his heart.

Speaking in a recent interview with Lilian Afegbai on Lilian’s Couch, Uti Nwachukwu revealed how a girl broke up with him years ago while he was still hosting the popular TV show ‘Jara’.

READ ALSO

Davido breaks hearts as he finally opens up about…

Classmates console SS1 student as she breaks down in tears…

He said he could not perform on set the next day and had to take gin to be able to perform as he was shattered.

He said,

“Those of us that are tough, it is always one person that would come and break our hearts. That time when I was on Jara. The crew was surprised cus they know me as a tough guy. We broke up at night and I had to record four episodes in the morning. The first time they had to give me gin on set because I couldn’t. I was shattered. It was horrible.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Filmmaker, Tchidi Chikere shares photo with all his kids from his first and…

Actress Tonto Dikeh ridiculed for showing off her panties at a park

Heartbroken father narrates how his daughter ran mad on wedding day (Video)

Comedian Funnybone goes emotional as he calls out Genevieve Nnaji (Details)

Lady narrates terrible experience after visiting friend’s place

Man narrates what happened to a man and his family members who supported him to…

Sammie exposes Tega Dominic, drops bombshell on what she did to him and Angel…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Sandra Iheuwa raises alarm as she exposes the misdeed between married women and…

Man narrates experience with girlfriend who dumped him for a car owner

It was horrible – Actor Uti Nwachukwu opens up about what he did after a…

Actor Junior Pope reveals the new slang used by kidnappers to capture innocent…

16-yr-old girl arrested for stealing three-day-old baby from hospital

I’m the hottest, most talked about actress – Eniola Badmus

“It feels so good being the most talked about man on the planet” – Yul Edochie…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More