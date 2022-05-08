It’s Poverty & Greed that will make a lady date a man who is a yahoo boy – Nigerian Man writes

A Nigerian man took to his social media platform to share a very insightful thread that demonstrated numerous reasons why most girls enjoy dating internet fraudsters (locally known as Yahoo Boys).

According to Twitter user John Doe, poverty and greed are the primary motivators for dating yahoo boys… even when they are aware of the consequences.

His Tweet reads;

It’s poverty & greed that’ll make a lady who is aware that a man is a yahoo boy & will accept to date him.

And this trend has made the dating pool dysfunctional. Young girls who should be planning how to be future wives with their legitimate hard working bfs, refuse to stay focused on building, but chase iPhones & other material things these yahoo boys dangle on them.

It’s that bad that some of these girls/women go as far as encouraging their boyfriends to get involved in it.

I read a story one time where a girl bought a laptop for her boyfriend so that he can join the yahoo “gang”.

Any girl that has this type of mindset will or may not make a good wife. It’s why these yahoo boys maltreat them like they’re nothing.

Young yahoo men in their early 20s dating women much older & treating them like small girls or street whores because of “money”. Isn’t that a dysfunctional relationship?

These yahoo boys pass grown up ladies around like tissue papers. And the sad part of it is that some of these women are some other men’s “LOML”.

The system is so rotten that some small girls have been made to believe that dating yahoo boys is a “flex”.

But just like the lady in my DM said, “she knew what she was doing all along”, don’t you think that sounds like “let me just eat this money, when I’m tired I’ll leave him?”

If it does, then do you now see why I say you cannot use “money” to buy a woman’s heart?

Even if you marry her, what makes you think she married you because she “loves” you?

Let’s not even go into the aspect of yahoo ritual killing because that one is another topic on its own but it’s not unrelated.

The offshoot of all these trends is that young men & women do not believe in building anymore.

“Chase money, women will come”.

When “broke” & legitimate hardworking young men cannot woo ladies anymore & young women are looking for men that will play the role of their fathers, what do you expect? Whether you’re into yahoo or not, whether you are dating a yahoo boy or not, you all are “victims” in the dating pool.

You’re likely to date & marry a woman that dated a yahoo boy before & the yahoo boy used her eyes to see “shege”.

And you’re likely to date a woman who only wants you for your money & will dump you “after all you did for her”.

It’s a win-win or lose-lose or win-lose or lose-win situation for almost all of you.

Don’t come to this thread to talk about politicians or people involved in other crimes to justify yahoo. The topic is “yahoo boys and women dating them”.

You all know what you’re doing & you know what you’re experiencing in the dating pool.

Put simply.. Almost everyone’s “white” is stained.

The question is…

How stained is your white?

End.