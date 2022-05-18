TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Iyabo Ojo blows hot as she reacts to reports about daughter, Priscilla dating Kizz Daniel

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has reacted to viral reports about her daughter, Priscilla allegedly dating singer, Kizz Daniel.

This is coming shortly after a blogger, Gistlovers shared a screenshot of the message received from an IG user that fumed over the fact that Priscilla Ojo’s relationship saga with Kizz Daniel wasn’t thrashed on the blog.

The netizen also accused Iyabo’s daughter of prostitution while covering with her influencing job and this was what caught the actress attention.

Sharing the chat, Gistlovers confirmed that Kizz Daniel is not in a relationship with Priscilla and dismissed the claim as a mere rumour.

The post reads:

“Hello tueh tueh 😂😂I guess this person Dey new on our page, Akoi new student ??😂😂if she don tey she go know say we no send anybody papa, as Tonto Dey repost for us reach if she do anyhow she go see anyhow, as I Dey call iyabo my wife reach when her matter with Dino reach?

I no post ?? Now this is it, you see all these small small blogs, low budget GLB 😂😂if them post and you see their gossip una begin Dey para say I no post am, make I post wetin I no know about ??? Secondly Kizz no be Davido or Wizkid wey Dey open him affair waaaaa ontop Instagram, before una see him baby mama una know wetin una eyes see Na 😂😂😂

so Kizz and iyabo pikin wey Dey purposely post location to spark reactions for their music and tour promotion, una Dey give them free advert 😂😂Kizz that we all know won’t be knacking iyabo pikin and still flaunt her in the page 😂😂, so saying I am bias about it, far from it,

her mama sef Dey collect if she f#ck up, how much more pikin?? Na lie me I hate sha🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️ if Na true them Dey knack, in no time I go find out, my hand Go touch them, but for now, NO!!! If na another venue now and not Kizz, hen hen, the person wey Dey enter Prisy Na Dubai boy, make una no send me fake gist again . I come in peace”

Iyabo Ojo however took to the comment section of the post to rain curses on the netizen that sent the demeaning information about her daughter.

She wrote:

“🔥🔥🔥🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️Whoever wrote & sent this post oni fi owo yen se owun re re mo….. ogun i la ra lo ma ba ti e je……..shonponu lo mo pa e wo ati iyalaya e pelu baba nla baba e danu, ogun la fi e je re we, gbogbo awon ti won ba fe gbe ogun ti awon omo temi, Iyabo Ojo …………………….. e ma so fo e mi danu, ase gun …. 🙏 e kere si number wa ….. elo po si wa eti po to”

