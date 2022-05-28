James Brown pleads, protects his thing, as curious ladies pull off his trousers to check his gender [Video]

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown has been questioned about his gender by a group of women.

A video circulating online shows the moment two ladies were playfully trying to confirm if he is indeed a woman as he claims or still a man.

They got up close and personal with the drag queen and made several attempts to check whether he has the features of a man.

At a point, one of the women was dragging him into the room and he cried out in protest while repeating ”I am a woman”.

He was eventually let go after he described whet they were doing to him as sexual harassment.

Watch the video below;

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Remedy Blog (@remedyblog)

