Ka3na declares to run for president under APC

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Reality TV star, Kate Jones a.k.a Ka3na, has joined the 2023 presidential race under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Big Brother Naija housemate made the announcement via her verified Instagram channel on Wednesday.

Though it’s unclear if she’s determined and willing to contest the election at the end of the day, her campaign posters have continued to flood the Nigerian social media space

On her Instagram channel, she captioned: “The cat is out of the bag. Abuja. Ka3na for Presidency. President of Nigeria.”

One of her followers @Jack Mali wrote: “Common boss lady, you have a huge fan base to give it a shot.”

