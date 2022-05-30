Kaffy’s husband reacts after she accused him of sleeping with her best friend

Joseph Ameh, husband of Nigerian dancer, Kaffy, has denied claims of having s*x with ex-wife’s best friend while they were married.

Kaffy in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, said she stopped sleeping with her husband three years before the marriage finally ended.

While sharing his own side of the story, Joseph popularly known as Papii J, admitted to making silly mistakes in his life and marriage but debunked the cheating allegation.

He said:

“I will make this as brief as possible. I made a lot of silly mistakes in my life and in my marriage, I take full responsibility of all my foolishness with absolutely no excuse.

However, I never slept with your best friend or close pals. Neither have I ever been violent towards you contrary to the narratives flying around about me. Anyway, it has been a year since the marriage officially ended.

I’ve tried to move on and I advise you do the same too. I wish all the very best to both of us as we move on maturely. The end of our marriage should not be the end of our lives. This is the first and last time I will speak on this matter”.