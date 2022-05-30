TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I have gone back to my ex” – Korra Obidi spills barely 3 months…

James Brown pleads, protects his thing, as curious ladies pull…

Actor Sam Ajibola replies those who said his son looks like…

Kaffy’s husband reacts after she accused him of sleeping with her best friend

Entertainment
By Shalom

Joseph Ameh, husband of Nigerian dancer, Kaffy, has denied claims of having s*x with ex-wife’s best friend while they were married.

Kaffy in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, said she stopped sleeping with her husband three years before the marriage finally ended.

While sharing his own side of the story, Joseph popularly known as Papii J, admitted to making silly mistakes in his life and marriage but debunked the cheating allegation.

READ ALSO

Lady narrates why a man stopped sleeping with his wife for…

“My husband cheated on me with my best friend” – Dancer…

He said:

“I will make this as brief as possible. I made a lot of silly mistakes in my life and in my marriage, I take full responsibility of all my foolishness with absolutely no excuse.

However, I never slept with your best friend or close pals. Neither have I ever been violent towards you contrary to the narratives flying around about me. Anyway, it has been a year since the marriage officially ended.

I’ve tried to move on and I advise you do the same too. I wish all the very best to both of us as we move on maturely. The end of our marriage should not be the end of our lives. This is the first and last time I will speak on this matter”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I have gone back to my ex” – Korra Obidi spills barely 3 months after…

James Brown pleads, protects his thing, as curious ladies pull off his trousers…

Actor Sam Ajibola replies those who said his son looks like Obasanjo

S*x-for-roles: “This means it’s true” – Reactions as Zicsaloma breaks silence

Man buys 2022 BMW for his mum to celebrate her while alive (Photos)

Lady in viral leaked Akwa Ibom tape narrates how it happened (Video)

“Someone told me that my father used my legs to make money” –…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Papaya Ex gifts out brand new Lexus car and 10 iPhones in celebration of 1M…

Lady narrates why a man stopped sleeping with his wife for two years

“You no get shame” – Korra Obidi under fire over cryptic…

Kaffy’s husband reacts after she accused him of sleeping with her best…

Try dey brush – Man gifts girlfriend a toothbrush packaged inside an…

Why I used matchet to kill my pregnant wife – Man spills

Drama as lady gets pregnant for her sister’s fiance

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More