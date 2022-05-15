Korra cheated on me after I paid her bride price – Justin Dean spills (Video)

Justin Dean, the estranged husband of popular dancer, Korra Obidi, has revealed that his ex wife cheated on him after paying her bride price.

Following their divorce, Korra Obidi and her ex-husband, Dr. Justin Dean have relentlessly dragged each other online, spilling various secrets for social media users.

The embattled ex couple has dragged each other, sharing videos, chats evidences backing up some of their claims of infidelity.

In a new development, Dr. Justin Dean has revealed that Korra Obidi cheated on him after he had paid her bride price.

Making a video of himself, the estranged husband added that even his mother flew to Nigeria for their wedding.

Watch the video below;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js