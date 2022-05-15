TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi releases bedroom video of ex-husband, Justin Dean…

AMVCA 2022: Full list of winners

See fresh evidence of Korra Obidi’s cheating habits while…

Korra cheated on me after I paid her bride price – Justin Dean spills (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Justin Dean, the estranged husband of popular dancer, Korra Obidi, has revealed that his ex wife cheated on him after paying her bride price.
Following their divorce, Korra Obidi and her ex-husband, Dr. Justin Dean have relentlessly dragged each other online, spilling various secrets for social media users.

The embattled ex couple has dragged each other, sharing videos, chats evidences backing up some of their claims of infidelity.
In a new development, Dr. Justin Dean has revealed that Korra Obidi cheated on him after he had paid her bride price.

Making a video of himself, the estranged husband added that even his mother flew to Nigeria for their wedding.

READ ALSO

Korra Obidi releases bedroom video of ex-husband, Justin…

See fresh evidence of Korra Obidi’s cheating habits while…

Watch the video below;

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi releases bedroom video of ex-husband, Justin Dean with 19-year-old…

AMVCA 2022: Full list of winners

See fresh evidence of Korra Obidi’s cheating habits while pregnant with my child…

Real reasons house of Tonto Dikeh’s ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri was demolished

Scary moment teen actress Ifedi Sharon slipped on tiles, ‘broke’ her…

Davido comes under fire for gifting his daughter, Imade a Burna Boy lookalike…

“I am virgin, we didn’t have an affair” – Justin Dean’s alleged Brazilian…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Korra cheated on me after I paid her bride price – Justin Dean spills (Video)

BBNaija Beatrice excited as fans gift her N2.5 million as birthday gift (Video)

How to participate in Big Brother Naija Season 7 auditions

“You are an angel on earth” – Davido melts heart with his sweet birthday…

“Stop using my face to advertise frozen fish” – Actor Odunlade Adekola…

My entire look is worth over 100k USD — BBN’s Ifuennada addresses critics of her…

Korra Obidi releases bedroom video of ex-husband, Justin Dean with 19-year-old…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More