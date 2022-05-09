TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Korra Obidi fumes, berates trolls who insinuated she married Justin for ‘green card’ (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Korra Obidi, an estranged mother of two, lashes out at trolls who accused her of marrying Justin Dean in order to obtain a green card.

This comes amid a heated exchange between Korra Obidi and her husband, Justin Dean, whom she accuses of stealing $5,000 from her.

In response to the backlash that accompanied the saga, the dancer expressed disappointment at trolls who suggested she marry the chiropractor in order to obtain a residency permit in the UK.

 

Korra, on the other hand, charged her trolls with karma and wished for them to fall in love with the wrong person for the wrong reasons.

Watch the video below;

