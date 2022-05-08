Korra Obidi rages as she rolls out receipts to prove that Justin Dean stole her $5k (Video)

Korra Obidi, a professional dancer turned songstress, raged in a video in which she released receipts to prove that her ex-husband, Justin Dean, stole her $5,000.

Recollect that the mother of two took to social media a few hours ago to accuse Justin Dean of stealing, and in response, the Chiropractor released a video to clear himself of the charge.

Korra Obidi recently went above and beyond to prove her point, showing some transactions and email conversations in which she confronted him about stealing her money.

To those who supported Justin Dean, the dancer angrily wished that they fall in love with such a man who abandoned her 4 days after birth and still went on social media to tarnish her image.

Watch the video below;