Korra Obidi shares adorable photos of her daughters, June and Athena

Nigerian entertainer, Korra Obidi has shared new photos of her daughters, June and Athena Dean on her official Instagram page.

The photos have sparked several reactions from her fans and followers on social media.

The photo shows Obidi’s two daughters, June and Athena Dean looking very beautiful and healthy. The two girls are daughters of Dr. Justin Dean, Korra’s husband.

This is coming shortly after Korra acquired a new whip and showed it off on social media. The beautiful dancer has been having a clash with her ex husband, Justin who called her unprintable names.

See comments on these photos;

@bonang_m said “you’re so blessed!!!.

@nik_atnite added “My beautiful nieces”.

@teggie17 commented “Athena is Dean”.

@JumsyGo wrote ” such beautiful children “.