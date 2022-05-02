Lady allegedly jazzed by scammer regains her senses after sending him N1 million

A Nigerian woman has described how she became a victim of a scammer who purportedly persuaded her into paying money to him.

The victim, identified as @wonuol_xxx on Twitter, said that she was defrauded over the phone by someone who had been calling her often.

She decided to pick up his call and answered out of frustration. But to her shock, she noted that she never said yes to his request but somehow ended up borrowing money from people which she sent to him.

According to the lady, she added the gathered money to her savings and everything she transferred to him amounted to N1 million.

She insisted that she did not know what exactly came over her but had no control over her actions at the time.

Wonuola shared photos of the suspected scammer after searching him on Facebook and she posted screenshots of the transaction and asked GTbank as well as Zenith bank to freeze the two accounts that were involved.

She wrote;

”Please I really need help right now from anybody. We need to place two account on hold. Sunday Anthony Osamaye 2415775643 Zenith Bank and Idoniye Taiye 0677731233 GT Bank. I just got scammed of 1 million naira. I got repeated calls from an unknown number yesterday afternoon. He had been calling me consecutively for days so I eventually answered out of frustration. He proposed an investment plan to me of which I didn’t say yes to but he proceeded to send me his account details after the call ended. On getting the message I proceed to send him all my savings of 400,000 naira. And then went ahead to borrow 600,000 naira from my friends and even my father’s manager. It felt like an out of body experience. I don’t know what came over me, what jazz he had used on me or even how he got my number in the first place. Everyone I asked to borrow me money even willingly sent it because I am not the type to borrow money from anybody so they assumed it was an emergency. This is very unlike me and I feel so stupid, lost and helpless. I honestly don’t know what came over me and I need help because I am in trouble. I don’t know how I can get out of this….” ”This man goes by the name “Mr Idris” and these are the messages. I don’t know what came over me. Even after calling him out as a scammer I still send more money. It truly was an out of body experience Even the money my father sent me to send to someone else I sent it to the man. That is something I would never do. Please I’m in trouble I really need help.”

