TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why we killed military couple in Imo – Unknown Gunmen

“What Yul Edochie’s second marriage has done to my home” Actor…

‘You’re getting old, stop being local’ – Peggy Ovire tells…

Lady blasts women who cook, act submissive for yahoo boys (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A young lady has taken a heavy jab at women who date internet fraudsters commonly known as Yahoo boys.

She blasted the ladies for choosing to cook for yahoo boys and take up other domestic duties while refusing to get a job simply because he gives them N5,000 weekly.

The lady expressed her disappointment in the women who usually gush over their yahoo boyfriend whenever he buys them something like shawarma.

READ ALSO

Lady allegedly jazzed by scammer regains her senses after…

“Guys I was just catching cruise” – Lady who slept…

She wondered if they do not see anything wrong in their actions especially considering how their mother carried them for nine months only for them to turn themselves to unofficial wife of the scammers.

Watch the video below;

In other news; A Nigerian lady boasted about how much money she makes each month from her job, which is to care for aged people abroad.

In a video she shared on social media, she can be seen walking with an elderly man and revealing that she earns N2 million per month as his caregiver.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why we killed military couple in Imo – Unknown Gunmen

“What Yul Edochie’s second marriage has done to my home” Actor Junior Pope cries…

‘You’re getting old, stop being local’ – Peggy Ovire tells Frederick Leonard as…

Lady shows off the job that fetches her cool N2million monthly

Married man and his lover die during car sex romp in Lagos

“I prayed, fasted for 90 days and a spirit told me to jump off the cliff”…

Yul is my dream job, I won’t suffer – Second wife, Judy Austin

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Uche Maduagwu asks Judy Austin to put herself in may’s shoes

Gas explosion survivor shares photos showing her beautiful transformation in six…

Lady blasts women who cook, act submissive for yahoo boys (Video)

Lagos Building Collapse: Tenant narrates how he escaped death

Your Pastor is not your lover, Don’t expect them to call every day to check on…

Couple turn their wedding reception into a prayer crusade in Anambra State…

Reactions as BBNaija’s Lilo Aderogba makes cryptic post about…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More