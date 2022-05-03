Lady blasts women who cook, act submissive for yahoo boys (Video)

A young lady has taken a heavy jab at women who date internet fraudsters commonly known as Yahoo boys.

She blasted the ladies for choosing to cook for yahoo boys and take up other domestic duties while refusing to get a job simply because he gives them N5,000 weekly.

The lady expressed her disappointment in the women who usually gush over their yahoo boyfriend whenever he buys them something like shawarma.

She wondered if they do not see anything wrong in their actions especially considering how their mother carried them for nine months only for them to turn themselves to unofficial wife of the scammers.

Watch the video below;

In other news; A Nigerian lady boasted about how much money she makes each month from her job, which is to care for aged people abroad.

In a video she shared on social media, she can be seen walking with an elderly man and revealing that she earns N2 million per month as his caregiver.