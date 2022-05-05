TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has shared her pain on social media after finding out that her sugar daddy who promised to give her a car, is related to her.

According to the lady, she has been having s3xual intercourse with the man who in turn promised to get her a car.

However, upon his arrival from the United States, she discovered that he is her father’s step brother.

He has vowed not to let the matter slide as she is still hell bent on getting her car and continuing her relationship with him.

She ranted,

“E no go work o. I no understand this rubbish wey them dey do so. My sugar daddy, me and am dey friend for three years now. Three good years. He’s in the United States.

Only for him to come back last week after promising to give me car, I come dey find out say na my papa step brother? I no go gree o. He has been eating my kpekus and he will continue to eat. Home training no get anything for here o”.

