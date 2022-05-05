Lady calls off wedding after her fiance failed to book flight for all her family members to attend their wedding

A Nigerian man identified as Austin Uwakwe has narrated how his friend’s fiancee called off their wedding which was around the corner.

According to Austin, his friend’s fiancee had asked her man to book flight for her family members to attend their wedding.

Her fiance in his response, said he didn’t have such money to spend on flights for her family members, and this provoked the lady to call off the wedding.

Sharing the story, Uwakwe wrote,

“My guys wedding is on the 8th May. His wife to be asked him to book flight for her family members to attend their wedding. The guy said he doesn’t have that kind of money to throw away. She called off the marriage. Man dodged a bullet.”