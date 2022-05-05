TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Filmmaker, Tchidi Chikere shares photo with all his kids from his…

Actress Tonto Dikeh ridiculed for showing off her panties at a…

Heartbroken father narrates how his daughter ran mad on wedding…

Lady calls off wedding after her fiance failed to book flight for all her family members to attend their wedding

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man identified as Austin Uwakwe has narrated how his friend’s fiancee called off their wedding which was around the corner.

According to Austin, his friend’s fiancee had asked her man to book flight for her family members to attend their wedding.

Her fiance in his response, said he didn’t have such money to spend on flights for her family members, and this provoked the lady to call off the wedding.

READ ALSO

Couple turn their wedding reception into a prayer crusade in…

Why we killed military couple in Imo – Unknown Gunmen

Sharing the story, Uwakwe wrote,

“My guys wedding is on the 8th May. His wife to be asked him to book flight for her family members to attend their wedding. The guy said he doesn’t have that kind of money to throw away. She called off the marriage. Man dodged a bullet.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Filmmaker, Tchidi Chikere shares photo with all his kids from his first and…

Actress Tonto Dikeh ridiculed for showing off her panties at a park

Heartbroken father narrates how his daughter ran mad on wedding day (Video)

Comedian Funnybone goes emotional as he calls out Genevieve Nnaji (Details)

Lady narrates terrible experience after visiting friend’s place

Man narrates what happened to a man and his family members who supported him to…

Sammie exposes Tega Dominic, drops bombshell on what she did to him and Angel…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Sandra Iheuwa raises alarm as she exposes the misdeed between married women and…

Man narrates experience with girlfriend who dumped him for a car owner

It was horrible – Actor Uti Nwachukwu opens up about what he did after a…

Actor Junior Pope reveals the new slang used by kidnappers to capture innocent…

16-yr-old girl arrested for stealing three-day-old baby from hospital

I’m the hottest, most talked about actress – Eniola Badmus

“It feels so good being the most talked about man on the planet” – Yul Edochie…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More