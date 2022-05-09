Lady calls out Apostle Suleman, leaks bedroom photos of their romantic affair

Stephanie Otobo, a Canadian singer, criticizes Omega Fire Ministries International’s senior pastor, Apostle Suleman, after leaking photos of their romantic affair.

It should be noted that the singer’s feud with Apostle Suleman began in 2017, after which she admitted to lying against the preacher.

Stephanie Otobo recently took to the micro-blogging platform to write a lengthy post about their romantic relationship.

The singer leaked photos of Apostle Suleman’s manhood while challenging his wife to confirm the scar on the preacher’s thighs by sharing screenshots of their video call interactions.

In her words;

“If these screenshots were fake, how did i get his pics that aren’t public pics at the first place and how come I’m the first to release this kind of pics of him?



He has changed his hairstyle twice since i came out to speak up with receipts. He has done alot to appear different🤣

If the dick pic isn’t his, what is he gonna say about the scar oh his left thigh? His wife can’t deny that scar.

How did i know he has a scar on his left thigh if we we didn’t have intimacy?Lol. If he’s denying, he should open up his thigh let’s see. His nails too says it all💅

Some people kept on wondering why i came out esposing apostle Johnson suleman, and why i haven’t let go ever since.

The truth is that, i never planned to. He pushed me to the wall and the only way i could fight back was to cry out and made everything known.

The devil smile👿

Apostle Johnson Suleman tried using police to shut me up because I visited Nigeria to do feature Timaya in a song.

I already paid Clarence Peters for the visuals of the song before oga arrested me, cos i refused to obey him to go back to Canada. He wanted me to amount to nothing

He did everything to stop my music music career. He was scared that I’ll be influencial. He even poisoned me, paid my friends to set me up and bribed some members of my fam to assassinate me.

Lured me to come make false confession at his church in auchi that i lied against him.

That it was other pastors and politicians that wanted to bring him down. How come no name was mentioned.?

I only did that cos the pressure was toomuch and everyone had left ne to suffer alone. No support. I had to give up at that moment to have the opportunity for reinforcement.

This man has done everything to end my life but God is not dead, this video is the complete story of how everything happened and how it’s going lately.

I’ll release a comprehensive video of everything that happened and the answers to questions.”