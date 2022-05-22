TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Twitter user identified as @_adebola has called out the security and management team of singers, Davido and Dababy.

According to her tweet, Dababy and his security team who came to Lagos to perform with Davido illegally and forcefully entered the premises of a private Nursery and Primary school at Kakawa area of Lagos without the school’s permission.

They allegedly shut the school gate with force in order to control the crowd of people entering the school at the same time, and in the process, injured one of the primary school students.

The young boy was reportedly admitted for two days in Onikan hospital and scans showed that three of his fingers were fractured.

She added:

“I’m bringing this here because I’m sure the celebrities involved might not be aware of these issues save for the highly irresponsible security teams and Davido’s logistic manager.”

