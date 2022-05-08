Lady confesses four years later after taking drastic action on baby over DNA test

Young lady reportedly confesses years after taking drastic action on her baby in response to the supposed father’s request for a DNA test.

A friend of the lady in question confessed to a relationship counselor about how she tried to force a child on her boyfriend, who was not the biological father.

When doubts prompted a DNA test, the mother suffocated the child herself when he was six months old.

Four years later, the lady told a friend of her ex-boyfriend about the circumstances that led to the child’s death.

See the narration below …

