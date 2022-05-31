TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I have gone back to my ex” – Korra Obidi spills barely 3 months…

What I do whenever I need a man to service me – Tonto Dikeh…

S*x-for-roles: “This means it’s true” – Reactions as Zicsaloma…

Lady cries out as her husband calls his sidechick to cook in her presence

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has cried out on social media after her husband called his sidechick to cook for him in her presence.

According to the lady, her husband demanded for pepper soup at an odd hour and she felt so tired to prepare it at the time because she just got back from work.

Her husband then called his sidechick in her presence who agreed to do the cooking.

READ ALSO

Lady calls out Davido and DaBaby after their guards…

Man shares experience with neighbor’s girlfriend after…

In her words:

“My husband just came back from work by 7, had his bath. I served him his food, he rejected it and told me that he wanted to eat fish pepper soup by that time and I also just came back from work. I told him that it was not possible that he should wait for tomorrow. Fish pepper soup is something I have to plan and it takes time.

He got upset and called me last. In my presence he picked his phone and called a girl. He put the phone on speaker and told the girl that he wanted fish pepper soup. The girl responded and told him that she will rush to the supermarket now and buy fish. He should start coming.

My own husband dressed up and drove out if the house. I was just looking at him in shock as he dressed up, picked his keys and zoomed off. I need to know if I did something wrong.”

Read full tweet below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I have gone back to my ex” – Korra Obidi spills barely 3 months after…

What I do whenever I need a man to service me – Tonto Dikeh spills

S*x-for-roles: “This means it’s true” – Reactions as Zicsaloma breaks silence

Secrets you did not know about my new wife, Judy Austin – Yul Edochie…

Annie Idibia breaks silence, gives reason for unfollowing 2Face

“You no get shame” – Korra Obidi under fire over cryptic…

Why you should stop shaving your pubic hair – Blessing CEO

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Wizkid and baby mama, Jada P reportedly expecting second child

Laide Bakare, Faithia Williams, Afeez Owo others mourn the death of Osmond…

Why I think Davido has a spiritual pr0blem – Nigerian actor spills

Why I stopped Rema from being on ‘Overdose’ hit song – Don…

Nengi allegedly in a relationship with Burna Boy – Man spills, drops…

Man narrates experience with neighbor who gave his family spoilt food to eat

Banky W tackles Jemima Osunde over transparent outfit to Inidima Okojie’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More