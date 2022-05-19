TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has shared story of her friend whose husband called her from work requesting that she puts on the lingerie he gifted her, lay on the bed and await his return from work.

The wife who was in shock over her husband’s unusual sexual request, called her friend asking for advice.

Her friend in her response suggested to her that she listens to her husband and does whatever he wants.

@honieolaa tweeted;

“My friend called me asking for advice, she said her husband called from work and asked her to go shower then wear the new lingerie he got her then lay on bed that he wants to meet her on bed.

She asked what I think of the whole thing and I said I would have preferred if he asked Her to bath and dress up then he picks her up for dinner. Anyways I said she should listen and do whatever her husband wants, open your shop for him whenever he wants to shop.
Shikena.”

