Lady narrates her experience with friend who didn’t invite her to her event

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Twitter user @Gbemisoke has narrated how she handled the situation of not being invited to her friend’s party.

She admitted they she felt very awful for not being invited to the event but resisted taking it to heart nor jumping into conclusions, she instead reached out to her friend.

As she talked with her friend, she discovered that it had skipped to acknowledge the invite link her friend sent to her since January. She had totally forgotten about it.

From this experience, Gbemisoke learnt to communicate perceived opinions rather than judging and also urged others to do so.

Sharing a screenshot of their chat, she tweeted,

“Me, seeing my friend post about her upcoming event, feeling some type of way about not getting invited🥺💔
Me choosing to talk to my friend first, instead of about them, reminding myself that the story I’m telling myself (they don’t want me there) is not the only version possible.

She sent me the link since January. I acknowledged it & procrastinated till I forgot. And here I was today, using my super power of jumping to conclusions, telling myself that if I was really her friend, she would’ve invited me and I guess she doesn’t really rate me.

Meanwhile since I’ve started reminding myself that I don’t always have all the information and making the choice to talk to my people first, before I talk about them, my relationships have improved. I check in and clarify, because that’s what I would like my people to do for me too.”

