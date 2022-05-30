Lady narrates why a man stopped sleeping with his wife for two years

The founder of ‘When Women Pray International’ (WWP), Pastor(Mrs) Bipiminafieye Agha has narrated how a man stopped sleeping with his wife.

The clergywoman in a video making the rounds online, was heard advising women to keep themselves clean and appealing.

She said:

“Let the women bathe, make sure you bathe, wash, scrape all the scrapeables. As you’re going home now, buy shaving stick. Buy it, go and do personal sanitation”.

She also urged women to do away with their torn undies.

“Change it. Pant is not expensive. Look nice so when you present it, it’s nice”, she said.

She claimed to be laying emphasis on women’s personal hygiene because of what she has seen. She relayed the experience of a man who did not sleep with his wife for 2 years.

When asked why it was so, he told them not to worry. He was begged till he finally opened up. His words “ma, she smells”.

“Brush your teeth, look nice, smell nice, wash your clothes, spread your clothes, wash your bedsheets”, she warned.