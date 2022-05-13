TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Fans hail Regina Daniels as she flaunts baby bump for her 61 year…

Lady narrates why a suitor cancelled their engagement

“It has gotten to the point where I will speak”…

Lady narrates why a suitor cancelled their engagement

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has narrated how her suitor cancelled their engagement because she refused to drink the water he offered her.

Narrating the story via Facebook, she said,

READ ALSO

“Na me chop the main breakfast” – Man…

I will never go broke – Lady says while flaunting…

“I was talking with my friend yesterday and I remembered how I lost a suitor. Dude is doing so well. We met through his cousin and decided to work things out.

One day, guy man took me to his newly built duplex in Asaba. He just completed the house and thought to take me there. Immediately we got his house, he hurriedly entered kitchen and offered me a glass of water.

I told him that I wasn’t thirsty. He replied that I shouldn’t reject anything he offers me but I insisted that I wasn’t thirsty. The senior sister screamed from her end that it’s a taboo to reject water in their place but I still insisted I wasn’t thirsty.

He angrily returned the water and his attitude towards me changed. After we left his house, he stopped calling and if I call, he won’t pick. That was how they cancelled the marriage because I simply didn’t take the water they offered me.

Lemme make open confession. The reason I turned down the water was because he offered me water in an open glass cup. So many things ran through my mind like what if he added something inside the water. If he had given me bottle water, maybe I wouldn’t have turned it down. Should I blame it on nollywood 🌚Was I wrong by turning down the water?”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Fans hail Regina Daniels as she flaunts baby bump for her 61 year old husband

Lady narrates why a suitor cancelled their engagement

“It has gotten to the point where I will speak” – Yul Edochie…

Don Jazzy reunites with ex-wife in Lagos after 19 years (video)

Reactions as Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin reintroduces herself…

Lady narrates what her madam did to her after catching her with her husband…

Nkechi Blessing Sunday reacts after ex-lover accused her of wearing an underwear…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“He is an epitome of consistency, success and humility” – Annie Idibia…

“Falegan used to cry on top of me” – Nkechi Blessing says as she shows off what…

Nigerian man dissolves his marriage after discovering his new wife is an ‘Osu’

“I opened doors for Afrobeat that no one could open” Burna Boy blows hot at…

Deborah Samuel: Audio Record of lady killed over blasphemy in Sokoto, surfaces…

Broke women only hold a man’s destiny back – Married man warns bachelors

“Na me chop the main breakfast” – Man laments as his sister…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More