By Shalom

A lady has taken to Twitter to narrate what her mother did to some selfish men who asked them for directions on the road.

According to the lady identified as @fingertaints, she was 9months pregnant at the time and struggling with her mother at one side of the road when the men approached her.

The men who were inside a car, stopped by and asked for directions instead of helping them get to a hospital. This provoked her mother who quickly paid them back by sending them to a wrong direction.

The lady tweeted,

“When I was 9 months pregnant with my son, my mother and I were on the side of the road, struggling with a flat.

A car with 4 men stopped, not to help, but to ask for directions to a local golf course. My mom sent them 15 miles in the wrong direction. She is the legend who shaped me.”

