A lady recently cancelled her wedding after finding out that her husband installed a spyware in her phone to track her movements.

According to King Arthur who shared the story on Twitter, the lady had recordings of her office conversations and private matters.

Arthur narrated;

“My friend told me how she discovered that the new phone her husband gifted her a few months ago had Spyware pre-installed that allowed him to remotely read her messages & keystrokes. He was also able to turn on the mic and record convos.

Ladies,that gift may be more than a GIFT.My dear… dude had recordings of conversations in her office, with friends in her car, her phone was just a recorder. He claims he was just testing her and that she passed the test.. She says she’s not doing again.

Oh …apparently he linked his pals with the Spyware too.”