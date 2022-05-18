TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla allegedly dating Kizz…

“I think you’re losing your brain” – Politician…

Bride’s mother climbs up stage to stop her daughter from…

Lady set to divorce husband after finding out that he installed a spyware in her phone to monitor her

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady recently cancelled her wedding after finding out that her husband installed a spyware in her phone to track her movements.

According to King Arthur who shared the story on Twitter, the lady had recordings of her office conversations and private matters.

Arthur narrated;

READ ALSO

Man dies while trying to recover phone from soakaway

“Don’t use Android phone to camera me” – Portable cautions…

“My friend told me how she discovered that the new phone her husband gifted her a few months ago had Spyware pre-installed that allowed him to remotely read her messages & keystrokes. He was also able to turn on the mic and record convos.

Ladies,that gift may be more than a GIFT.My dear… dude had recordings of conversations in her office, with friends in her car, her phone was just a recorder. He claims he was just testing her and that she passed the test.. She says she’s not doing again.
Oh …apparently he linked his pals with the Spyware too.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla allegedly dating Kizz Daniel as they…

“I think you’re losing your brain” – Politician Galadima…

Bride’s mother climbs up stage to stop her daughter from kissing husband…

“She is rude” – Netizens knock Nini for ignoring Israel DMW while he…

I dislike seeing malicious people posting my child –Davido’s baby mama,…

Evangelist Eucharia Anunobi is allegedly having an affair with her 27 year old…

Married women protest against young ladies snatching their husbands in Imo state…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady set to divorce husband after finding out that he installed a spyware in her…

Native doctor spotted preparing a charm for a Nigerian Pastor (Video)

Uche Jombo reacts after being dragged into Rita Dominic’s marriage saga

Few things I don’t know how to do – Anita Joseph reveals how husband helps her…

Iyabo Ojo blows hot as she reacts to reports about daughter, Priscilla dating…

Comedian, Josh2Funny and wife, Bina, welcome their first child

You are crazy – Funke Akindele slams crossdresser James Brown in video

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More