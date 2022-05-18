Lady vows to quit sales girl job to start ‘working the street’; shows off money she made in one night (Video)

A lady has said that she’d quite her job as a salesgirl to take up working as a night worker after making lots of money.

In a video which has now gone viral, the lady showed of the money she had made in one night as a sxx worrkker, revealing that she’d be dumping her sales job because it doesn’t pay her well.

She informed her boss at the shop that she has now quit since she has found something else that gives her a lot more money.

The video has of course triggered a flurry of reactions from netizens as they chastised the lady for her decision.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js