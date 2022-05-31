Laide Bakare, Faithia Williams, Afeez Owo others mourn the death of Osmond Gbadebo

The Yoruba film industry is mourning following the death of actor and director Osmond Gbadebo.

The actor died at the cold hands of death.

According to reports, the actor passed away on Monday, May 30th.

Fausat Balogun, a veteran actress, announced the sad news on her Instagram page, where she mourned the actor.

At the time of publication, we had not received any additional information about the cause of his death.

Fausat Balogun wrote, “Goodnight osmond

Bimbo Success, “So sad osmond gbadebo, may your gentle soul continue to rest in perfect peace!!! Ile aiye, Ile aisan vanity upon vanity”

Bakare Zainab : Osmond Osmond Osmond why??? I saved all these videos to celebrate your birthday and your daughter’s birth but you asked me not to post. Osmond why did you leave that 2weeks old child? Why did you do this to your loved ones? Why did you die??? May!! Your birth month, your child’s birth month, now your death month, ahhh may God be pleased with your soul. This broke me to pieces Po”.

Faithia Williams : Omg…so sad

Kiitan Bukola : Osmond wutg the good heart

Laide Bakare : Hmmm sad! Sad!! Sad!!! This was just four days ago and today hearing you are no more, it’s indeed a big shocker, Rip Osmond, he was full of life till his last breath

Afeez Owo : It was early morning at four, when death knocked upon your bedroom door. Iku lopin irin Ajo eda late”.

Omowumi Ajiboye : So sad

Kunle Afod : So sad to hear that you are no more. The struggle was real, the hustle was real, it’s time to rest my friend, Osmond Gbadebo, Rip”.