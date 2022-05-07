TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A beautiful young girl has thanked Nigerians after receiving a whooping N500k cash gift over her dance video which went viral.

It was gathered that the little girl everyday after school would put up an electrifying display in front of the mum’s shop to attract customers.

In her dance video which made the rounds on social media, the kid seemed to have amassed a local fanbase as people could be seen watching with keen interest.

In a recent post which she shared via her instagram page, she thanked Nigerians who helped her to share her video and made her go viral.

She also appreciated those who contributed for her to receive cash gifts. She prayed for God’s blessings to follow all her helpers.

Watch video below,

