Make Corporal no get side hustle? – Nigerians react to video of policeman in uniform riding delivery bike in Benin

By Ezie Innocent

A viral social media video shows a fully kitted police officer riding a dispatch bike in Benin City, Edo state.

Some young men in a car saw him riding to an unknown destination and decided to record him.

They were astounded to see a police officer allegedly working as a delivery man.

Meanwhile, social media users shared their thoughts, with some saying it was a side hustle and others believing he seized the bike and was taking it to the station.

Some reactions:

chi_nedu2; Em dey double em hustle😂

maxwelltems; Make dem check wetin e carry ooo

olu_herodotus; Make Corporal no get side hustle Abi 🙄

bigbenngram; E dey do rider abi e dey carry person bike go station

callmedamy; Dispatch rider as side hustle 😂

smartogbeide; Perhaps he’s taking it to the station 😂

mouthworch; He one go supply Loud for Ugbowo 😂

_beatrice_daniels_; Na side hustle 😂

goldengolden2222; Na bike wey dem seize

ms_alesh; 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣this country na agbako.

