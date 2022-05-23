TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“Make we no hear 3rd wife oh” – Yul Edochie’s birthday message to Blessing Okoro stirs reactions

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Netizens have reacted after legendary actor and politician, Yul Edochie penned a birthday post to relationship therapist, Blessing Okoro.
It can be recalled that a month ago, news made rounds that the actor had taken a second wife and had unveiled his lovely son to the world.

The actor cum politician had at the time received serious backlashing from netizens who decried his decision to take another wife.
The actor has now penned a message to Blessing Okoro which has got social media buzzing.

See some reactions gathered:

Ur_ Favourite Hmmm… “Na so e dey start oh. When Judy dey call you my person, we thought na ordinary person. We no know say kpekus dey collect bul*et since. We no wan hear stories again o.”

Debycorners wrote: “Make we no hear third wife oh.”

Joseph Esther wrote: “Sha don’t make her your third wife because this Blessing isonu use style love you Yul!”

