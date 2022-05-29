Man buys 2022 BMW for his mum to celebrate her while alive (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Elvin Taylor Jr., a young rich guy, has given his mother a brand new car to thank her for all of her sacrifices she’s made for him.
Elvin purchased a BMW 2022 and drove her to the dealership showroom, where the whip awaited her.

He revealed that he’s mother had always loved BMW cars and had always prayed that God provides money for her to be able to afford to buy one for herself.
He had initially wanted to buy the car for her for her 60th birthday but changed his mind after seeing friends of his lose their parents.

He wrote:

“Ever since I can remember, my #Mother has looked at #BMW cars and said

“One day the #Lord will bless me to get one.”

Well #Momma, today the #GoodLord blessed you with a #2022BMW430I fresh off the showroom floor. It’s all yours mom, and you don’t have to pay a note, insurance, or maintenance-just drive. This one is on me… JUST for being my Queen!

Originally, I wanted to buy this car for my mom’s 60th in 2 years. But seeing so many friends lose their parents, I realized that tomorrow is not promised. You will not meet a harder working, more loyal, and sweeter woman. She attended every school related event, never missed a basketball game, skipped college to work and take care of me, did whatever she had to do to ensure I never needed for anything, and is the absolute BEST grandmother you could ask for!

Momma….There is no way that I can pay you back

But the plan is to show you that I understand”

