By Shalom

A Nigerian man has shared his joy after his girlfriend who served him ‘breakfast’ got dumped by her new lover.

According to the excited man who shared his story to blogger Joro Olomofin, the lady’s new lover asked for divorce and moved in with another woman.

He wrote,

“My ex who served me breakfast is 5 months pregnant and her husband asked for divorce and has moved another lady inside. The thing sweet. But as a good Christian, should I be happy?

My mind is telling me to buy beer and drink pepper soup today but I’m expecting something from God. Is it wrong if I am happy? I sleep well yesterday like rain fell. I sleep well and I am happy”.

