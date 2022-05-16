Man excited as he becomes a father after 10 years of marriage

A Nigerian man identified as Smart Osagie Okaeben’s is full of joy after welcoming a bouncing baby girl for the first time in ten years.

Accroding to the excited father, he has been waiting for the fruit of the womb for the past 10 years.

Taking to Facebook page to give thanks to God, he shared:

“God is Good. What can’t He do? Nothing. He’s the Great and Mighty God. My baby has finally arrived after 10 years and 5 months. Nobody can steal my joy of being a father.”

“God has done me well no doubt about it, He has done what no man can do. He has given me a victory and I know it. Just imagine, after three failed IVF, my daughter came by a natural conception after 10 years and 5 months. Just keep on keeping on, your miracle is on the way”