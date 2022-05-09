TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian lady in tears as she narrates ordeal with neighbor, Osas

Why I stopped getting movie roles – Actress Nse Ikpe-Etim…

I am not a thief, it was mistake: Justin Dean reacts after Korra…

Man in pain as girlfriend whom he trained in school, falls in love with okada rider

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady identified as Akua Choko has narrated sad story of how a lady cheated on her man with an okada rider, after he sent her to school and set her up.

Sharing the sad story via her official Twitter page, Akua said,

“A man in my hood got married to a High school graduate and took her thru university, opened two big super markets for her and now the lady is doing so well, he built a house for her on the lady’s family land and lastly he caught her cheating with Okada rider.

READ ALSO

“Two years ago, I shot my shot on IG, now we’re…

“You must marry me” – Toke Makinwa warns…

The matter is currently in court.
The lady got the man arrested at a point when he threatened killing her and himself.

They got married, had 2 kids before the woman upgraded herself academically and now have 3 kids. He established the woman without her seeking for jobs with her cert. All of a sudden the Okada rider they send on errands dey eat madam🤦‍♀️”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian lady in tears as she narrates ordeal with neighbor, Osas

Why I stopped getting movie roles – Actress Nse Ikpe-Etim finally reveals…

I am not a thief, it was mistake: Justin Dean reacts after Korra Obidi called…

Lady narrates embarrassing thing a man did to her after telling him she’s…

Why I agreed to marry Eazi – Temi Otedola opens up

Korra Obidi rages as she rolls out receipts to prove that Justin Dean stole her…

Simi addresses fans who raised concerns on the need to change stylist over ‘poor…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Man excited as girlfriend who served him ‘breakfast’, gets dumped by…

Man in pain as girlfriend whom he trained in school, falls in love with okada…

” You make it look so easy”, Adekunle Gold celebrates wife, Simi on Mother’s day

Many of you Cross dressers are wack – Bobrisky schools his colleagues

Police officer narrates how a church boy turned out to be an armed robber who…

Police officer narrates how a church boy turned out to be an armed robber who…

“She sef don find her own Mr. Eazi”-Reactions as DJ Cuppy kisses mystery guy who…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More