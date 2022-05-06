Man narrates experience with girlfriend who dumped him for a car owner

A Nigerian man has narrated his experience with a girl who dumped him three years ago, and hooked up with a car owner.

According to him, after the lady left him, he made a serious prayer for her to pay the price of her betrayal.

However, years later, he met her driving her Mercedes Benz while he was struggling to board a Keke napep.

Sharing his experience via Twitter, he wrote,

“3yrs ago, this girl left me for a guy with car and has more money. I prayed for her to pay the price of her shameless betrayal. Just yesterday, i saw her driving Mercedes bens while i was struggling to board keke Napep. Isn’t one who betrays you bound to pay the price of karma?”