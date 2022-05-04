Man narrates what happened to a man and his family members who supported him to deny girlfriend’s pregnancy

A man has narrated how a lady laid curses on a man who impregnated her and denied the pregnancy with the advice of his family members.

He narrated how the man had the support of his mother and sister when he denied the pregnancy.

During labour, the teenage girl placed a curse on her child’s father and on his sister, and the curse ended up coming to pass in the life of the man, his mother, and his sister.

He tweeted,

“A man got a girl pregnant when they were teenagers. His mother supported him when he denied the pregnancy.

Words had it that the lady, while in labor, used her finger to scoop some sweat drops on her thigh, licked it & placed a curse on him & one of his sisters that also supported him.

“He would never find peace in any woman he meets in future. “She will never have children of her own”.

Many years later, man got a wife. Wife was pregnant but suddenly became sick. She died with the baby & her burial was filled with a lot of chaos.

Sister,till date never had her own child. Wealthy & now in her 50s with an adopted child.

Man’s Mother died in some strange circumstances. The love child is already a woman & married with her own children.

The uncanny resemblance with her father is unquestionable. Man had to go seek for forgiveness with his kinsmen. He was already 50, no child, no wife.

Woman forgave him after so many pleas & pacification. Never married another man till date. Man eventually found another woman & married her. His children are still toddlers but he’s in his 50s.

All these I just told you are true stories & close to home. Don’t be too carefree with a woman. If you take advantage of a woman’s innocence, & she places a curse on you, you may live to regret it in future.

Not every woman can forgive easily. Especially if you caused her pain & put her in a family way then deny her. And you think she’ll clap for you? And you think you’ll go ahead and live your life without consequences?

The true story was hidden from the husband of the sister. He just assumed that they’re unfortunately unable to have children because Doctor says “nothing wrong with wife”. & man is committed to his wife & they’ve an adopted child as a “compensation”. Too late!

I pray as you’re navigating the hurdles of life, may you not make choices that can be detrimental to others who are innocent of your “sins”.End.”