Man narrates what his father did after spotting him at a bar with a girl

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man identified as @Nonye767 on Twitter has narrated what his father did after he spotted him sitting with a girl at a bar.

He said he was about to place and order for himself and his date but was shocked when the waiter approached them with a meal explaining that someone had ordered for them.

When he inquired to know the person, the waiter pointed at a direction, he turned and saw his dad.

Read his tweet;

“One girl I was eyeing that time, took her out to one Bar around my side, we talked for a few minutes and I observed the waiter bringing two plates of peppersoup and drinks to our table.

I told him I didn’t make the order, he said someone did I asked who, lo and behold he pointed to my dad sitted comfortably at the back minding his business in his full glory.

When I got home after the date, mans just looked at me and laughed, In his words he said “How will you take a woman out, 10 mins into the date and you never Order anything, na talk she go chop?”. He went to gist my mom and they both laughed at me, he still uses it to banter me every now and then. Bro code, but in a parent way 😂😂”

