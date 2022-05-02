TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Guys I was just catching cruise” – Lady who slept with Dog…

“This dog is a bad boy but he is my everything”…

I was his money-making machine – Korra Obidi finally opens up to…

Man sheds tears of joy as his girlfriend flies him out to watch his favourite basketball team for his 30th birthday

Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

A young man has been moved to tears as a result of his girlfriend’s unique birthday gift to him on the celebration of his 30th birthday.

The man is a huge basketball lover, so his girlfriend booked them tickets to see his favorite team play live.

In a TikTok video, she said she travelled to San Francisco with her boyfriend and spent time doing enjoyable activities before the game.

READ ALSO

Why you should get your girlfriend pregnant before marriage…

Lady weds man she saw on friend’s WhatsApp status, shares…

She also purchased him a jersey with his favorite number, 7, on it. He shed tears of joy as a result of the entire gesture.

The young man described the entire experience as the finest birthday he had ever had while watching his basketball team play.

Watch the video below to learn more;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Guys I was just catching cruise” – Lady who slept with Dog for…

“This dog is a bad boy but he is my everything” – Lady hails…

I was his money-making machine – Korra Obidi finally opens up to sister, Nancy…

“This life is deep” – Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy…

What a ritualist told me about some billionaires paying N2M to ladies to sleep…

Yul Edochie reacts as Amanda Chisom offers to be his third wife

Davido’s birthday message to his ex-lover, Chioma sparks reactions…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Many trapped as three-storey building collapses on Ibadan Street, Ebute Metta…

“Stop flaunting your body, dress with sense” – Actor Uche Maduagwu berates…

Man sheds tears of joy as his girlfriend flies him out to watch his favourite…

Why every woman must allow their husbands to cheat – Actress, Lisa Kanu hails…

‘You’re getting old, stop being local’ – Peggy Ovire tells Frederick Leonard as…

Actor Uche Maduagwu tackles Yul Edochie for begging Nigerians to buy him…

What a ritualist told me about some billionaires paying N2M to ladies to sleep…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More