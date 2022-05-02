Man sheds tears of joy as his girlfriend flies him out to watch his favourite basketball team for his 30th birthday

A young man has been moved to tears as a result of his girlfriend’s unique birthday gift to him on the celebration of his 30th birthday.

The man is a huge basketball lover, so his girlfriend booked them tickets to see his favorite team play live.

In a TikTok video, she said she travelled to San Francisco with her boyfriend and spent time doing enjoyable activities before the game.

She also purchased him a jersey with his favorite number, 7, on it. He shed tears of joy as a result of the entire gesture.

The young man described the entire experience as the finest birthday he had ever had while watching his basketball team play.

Watch the video below to learn more;