Man who reportedly lost his wife and four children to IPOB attack, speaks

By Shalom

Jubril Ahmed, husband of the pregnant woman reportedly killed alongside her four children by IPOB has reacted to the incident.

The heartbroken father who works as a security guard in Anambra state said he is devastated by the terrible incident.

Jubril said his wife was nine months pregnant and the family was expecting a new baby within the week they were killed.

“They were coming back home after she visited her sister who was living in the nearby town. She and the four children were all wearing hijabs; that was why the gunmen targeted them.

As I’m talking to you, I’m in the process of recovering their corpses. The police have given me some documents which I will use to collect the corpses. I’m in the mortuary now, they are demanding N30, 000 from me before they will release the corpses of my family.

“My hope is to take the corpses to Ganye Local Government Area in Adamawa state and bury them because the cemetery the Arewa community is using here is already filled.”

I’m now left with nobody; they have wiped out my entire family. I am so worried and in trauma, there is a need for the government to do something.”

