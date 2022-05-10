Mercy Aigbe’s new husband, Kazeem reacts after his first wife called out Mercy for snapping photos in her house

Mercy Aigbe’s new husband, Kazeem has reacted after his first wife called out Mercy for snapping photos in her matrimonial home.

Adekaz Kazeem in his recent statement, debunked accusation of his first wife owning the house, as he made it clear that he built the house himself.

He also claimed that Mercy Aigbe also contributed to the furnishing of the house.

Adekaz said,

“I have read many things that have been written about me and my family. Many of which are fabricated lies and some directly from my first wife (which understandably is angry I married a second wife).

At this point it is necessary I put record straight.

I have two wives. One lives in the US while the other lives with me in Nigeria.

As a matter of fact, I just got back from America 3 days ago where I spent quality time with my family and tried to mend fences with my first wife who is obviously still angry I married a second wife (A move my religion permits as a Muslim ).

And talking about being a Muslim and a responsible man, I make sure none of my family in US or Nigeria is suffering. It is laughable that some people said I have abandoned my US family in as much as I travel to see them often.

For the record, I ensure my US family gets 1500 dollars since 2016 monthly until recently when I reviewed it to 1000 dollars cos our daughter is now in the private university and I have been solely responsible for her school fees and upkeep.

In as much as there is nothing bad in husband and wife building house together, in my case, we did not. I built the house by myself.

When I was furnishing the house, she bought some furnishing materials and part of the money I have refunded. My second wife had added some furnishing to the house as well.

It is not in my character to speak ill of people who were once friends not to talk of my first wife (who is still my wife as we speak). I will not speak ill of her for the sake of good and bad times we shared and the good kids that God gave us.

It is understandable that my first wife is unhappy about getting a second wife but she left me no choice when she relocated permanently to the US. I am a muslim and Islam permits me to marry more than one wife as long as I take care of them and I don’t maltreat them. I can stand before God and man that as a man, I have done my best not to maltreat them.

And I will not paint my first wife bad no matter what or use foul language on her and her family (who have been with us all through this journey).

When she came to Nigeria recently, we , she, myself, her family and mine had zoom meeting (we didn’t see physically). And our meeting was opened, honest and respectful.

Many of them are surprised at the turn of event and the dragging of family name in the mud but as it is, we have to leave everything in the hands of God and let God continue guide us and reward us all.”