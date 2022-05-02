Mixed reactions trail video of Arewa lady praying with young man’s picture in Mecca (Watch Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

During a pilgrimage in Mecca, an Arewa lady was seen with a young man’s picture on her phone.

She is claimed to have gone to pray in the sacred ground with the guy’s picture, which was captured on video.

In an online video, she can be seen displaying his photo on her phone, and it appears the young man obtained the film.

He captioned;

”My own don finish dem don take my picture go ka’aba dey pray. If I marry this year uno why”

Watch the video below;

Some social media users were of the opinion that the lady may be related to him, while others penned congratulations believing it was related to relationship.

vibezwithjokeajibade wrote; Congratulations in advance o😂

adeola4; Lolll happy married life

istlady99; What if is her brother

i.am.kael; Do you know if it’s her brother that needs a break through

lyfdramah; Your own still better say na Holly ground dem carry your picture go.

folukeee; I go carry person own go church on Sunday

obioma61; Congratulations in advance 😂

omoyeni_ojeifo; She’s praying for her husband na 😂

omah_ruth; Minding your business is not expensive

official_cute_hussey; Whether you like it or nah you must marry me😂😂

d_gov_; Has he heard of Shiloh ground ? 😂

fumedfoodsltd; Christian’s do it, why can Muslims do it! You can talk to God using any means, he answers prayers.

