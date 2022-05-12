“Money and fame doesn’t get you real friends” – Singer Zinoleesky

Nigerian singer, Oniyide Azeez, popularly known as Zinoleesky, has lamented over his struggle to find genuine friends.

The Marlian signee took to Twitter to express how tough it has been for him to make genuine friends since his rise to stardom.

According to him, this is proof that money and fame do not guarantee real friendship.

In his words,

“It’s crazy how money or fame doesn’t even get u real friends …. I just dey improvise since”.

See his post below,

In other news, Nigerian singer, Rema, has opened up about his relationship with his colleagues, Joe Boy, Fireboy, and Omah Lay in a recent interview.

The ‘calm down’ crooner, in a chat with media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin Minds, said there’s a cordial relationship between them.

He, however, stated that because of their individual busy schedules, they rarely communicate, but it’s all love when they meet.