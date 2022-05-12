TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

US based Nurse confirms Genevieve Nnaji’s mental case in Texas…

I got your wife pregnant, we’re expecting our child –…

Man shares experience after lodging with ex girlfriend in a hotel

“Money and fame doesn’t get you real friends” – Singer Zinoleesky

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Oniyide Azeez, popularly known as Zinoleesky, has lamented over his struggle to find genuine friends.

The Marlian signee took to Twitter to express how tough it has been for him to make genuine friends since his rise to stardom.

According to him, this is proof that money and fame do not guarantee real friendship.

READ ALSO

Genevieve Nnaji’s medical condition wasn’t caused by drug…

‘I will love you forever’ – Tonto Dikeh tells Genevieve…

In his words,

“It’s crazy how money or fame doesn’t even get u real friends …. I just dey improvise since”.

See his post below,

In other news, Nigerian singer, Rema, has opened up about his relationship with his colleagues, Joe Boy, Fireboy, and Omah Lay in a recent interview.

The ‘calm down’ crooner, in a chat with media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin Minds, said there’s a cordial relationship between them.

He, however, stated that because of their individual busy schedules, they rarely communicate, but it’s all love when they meet.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

US based Nurse confirms Genevieve Nnaji’s mental case in Texas hospital

I got your wife pregnant, we’re expecting our child – Van Vicker…

Man shares experience after lodging with ex girlfriend in a hotel

Chacha Eke’s husband reacts after Van Vicker said he’s expecting a…

Sex scandal: Apostle Suleman reacts as Stephanie Otobo releases intimate…

Genevieve Nnaji reportedly hospitalized over mental issues caused by drug abuse…

Yul Edochie under fire for involving their teenage daughter in the marital…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

I left because of personal hygiene – Nkechi Blessing Sunday’s ex, Opeyemi…

Baby reportedly develops kidney disease after her mom bleached her skin

“Money and fame doesn’t get you real friends” – Singer Zinoleesky

Wizkid’s manager, Jada reacts as troll calls her a “glorified babymama who would…

Mum shows off the hilarious statement her daughter made about her in class…

Reactions as Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin reintroduces herself…

“Love of my life” – Man says as he shares video sharing a kiss…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More