Months after blasting a Twitter user for begging, Olamide makes him a car owner

By Ezie Innocent

Popular rapper and songwriter, Olamide has gifted a car to a male fan after he had initially berated him for begging.
Some months back, a Tweep had taken to social media to beg the YBNL boss for a car to start Bolt, a commercial transportation business.

Olamide had castigated the Tweep for asking him for a car; he, at the time, had asked him if he had given him any cash that he is asking him for a car.
The Twitter user has taken to social media recently to reveal that four months after he had asked the legendary rapper for a car, he had now made him a car owner.

He wrote:

Today am so happy because I be car owner by this post. @Olamide went out of all odds and put smile in my face. You are so special. Plus say na low key you do am. I go post am. I love you more. Thank you Boss @asakemusik manager. YBLN no go fall”

