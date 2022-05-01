“Mother of the year” – Mercy Johnson plays in the rain with her kids (video)

Mercy Johnson, an actress, has been labeled Mother of the Year after a video of her dancing and playing in the rain with three of her children went viral.

Mercy Johnson released the video on her Instagram hours ago with a caption that reads,

“On set #kafayaundercover ,so stressed and tired . Yet I have them on my [email protected]…My Reason…P/S they nor dey gree say dem be butty ooo,these kids like Street”

The hilarious video has already gone viral, with many of her colleagues and fans hailing her as the best mother ever.

Watch the video below;

