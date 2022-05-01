TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“The dogs de pay na” – Lady defends Lagos girls allegedly…

Actress Chinedu Bernard slumps, dies in church

I was his money-making machine – Korra Obidi finally opens up to…

“Mother of the year” – Mercy Johnson plays in the rain with her kids (video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Mercy Johnson, an actress, has been labeled Mother of the Year after a video of her dancing and playing in the rain with three of her children went viral.

Mercy Johnson released the video on her Instagram hours ago with a caption that reads,

“On set #kafayaundercover ,so stressed and tired . Yet I have them on my [email protected]…My Reason…P/S they nor dey gree say dem be butty ooo,these kids like Street”

READ ALSO

‘My baby, my valentine’ – Mercy Johnson hails Destiny Etiko…

“I don too suffer” – Mercy Johnson Okojie…

The hilarious video has already gone viral, with many of her colleagues and fans hailing her as the best mother ever.

Watch the video below;

In other news; Oluwatobiloba, a singer Daniel Anidugbe, also known as Kizz Daniel, has finally quit smoking. The “Woju” hitmaker took to social media to announce that he had quit smoking in honor of his birthday, which is today, Sunday, May 1st.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“The dogs de pay na” – Lady defends Lagos girls allegedly sl**ping with…

Actress Chinedu Bernard slumps, dies in church

I was his money-making machine – Korra Obidi finally opens up to sister, Nancy…

Lagos girls accused of sl**ping with dogs for ₦1.5 million

“This dog is a bad boy but he is my everything” – Lady hails…

Yul Edochie’s alleged romantic affairs with actress Nuella Njibigbo uncovered

“Guys I was just catching cruise” – Lady who slept with Dog for…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Mother of the year” – Mercy Johnson plays in the rain with her kids…

“How my husband cheated on me with my bestfriend” – Laura Ikeji reveals

“For the sake of my kids I quit”, Kizz Daniel ends smoking habit as he…

Burna Boy allegedly breaks up with Stefflon Don after finding out she has a son…

“Guys I was just catching cruise” – Lady who slept with Dog for…

Man in disbelief as in-laws ask him to cook when he showed up to pay bride price

Man in disbelief as in-laws ask him to cook when he showed up to pay bride price

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More