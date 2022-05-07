Mother of three builds two houses, trains her kids with ‘masa’ business

Mrs. Rebecca Dung of Gombe is making money from the sale of an indigenous snack that many may not consider profitable.

The mother of three sells masa, which is mostly consumed in northern Nigeria, and she has made significant progress from the business.

Dung stated that the proceeds from selling the snack near Jiyamere Hotel in Gombe State were used to build two houses.

She told NAN in an interview that she began the business with a’mudu’ of rice about 20 years ago after learning the trade in Bauchi state.

In addition to the houses she built, Dung added that she has also been able to train her three children.

In her words;