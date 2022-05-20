TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shocked as she walks in to see her baby boy tied to her…

Why I feel sorry for women praising Sabinus – Kemi Olunloyo…

Fans react to Davido’s response to question about Chioma Rowland…

Mother reportedly kills daughter to please her new husband who wasn’t in good terms with her

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Twitter user identified as @sisiYemmie has shared a bizzare incident of how a woman killed her daughter because her new husband despised his step-daughter.

It was reported that the woman ‘took her daughter out of the way’ by poisoning her in order to save her marriage.

The mother, who had children from previous relationship eventually confessed the monstrous act to her son.

READ ALSO

My two sisters slept with my hubby and one of them had a…

“She bought a gun to kill her ex, Olakunle Churchill” Kemi…

Sisi wrote,

‘I just heard this guy in the radio say his mom killed his sister because his step-father did not like his sister and was always complaining. So his mom poisoned her. You killed your child for a man???!!!

The mother confessed to her son later, so it’s confirmed gist. That she had to kill the girl cos her husband was stressing her so much over the girl staying with them.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shocked as she walks in to see her baby boy tied to her husband’s waist as…

Why I feel sorry for women praising Sabinus – Kemi Olunloyo says as she…

Fans react to Davido’s response to question about Chioma Rowland thrown at him…

“Deborah Samuel will not get any justice”- Lady says in video

“Nwunye Odogwu” – Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin…

Sad! Pregnant Abuja lady dies weeks after her baby shower (Details)

Reactions as actress Rita Edochie reveals faces of her four children

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Dispatch rider breaks down in tears after lady paid his rent for him

Mother reportedly kills daughter to please her new husband who wasn’t in…

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz both cheat on each other, they no longer live in…

Peter Nielsen who killed his Nigerian singer wife and daughter at their Banana…

“I’m crying” – Maureen Esisi reacts as ex-husband, Blossom Chukwujekwu ties the…

‘You left sexy Maureen for this?’ – Netizens mock Blossom Chukwujekwu for…

“Only you get two oga” – Fans react as Israel DMW is…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More