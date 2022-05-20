Mother reportedly kills daughter to please her new husband who wasn’t in good terms with her

A Twitter user identified as @sisiYemmie has shared a bizzare incident of how a woman killed her daughter because her new husband despised his step-daughter.

It was reported that the woman ‘took her daughter out of the way’ by poisoning her in order to save her marriage.

The mother, who had children from previous relationship eventually confessed the monstrous act to her son.

Sisi wrote,

‘I just heard this guy in the radio say his mom killed his sister because his step-father did not like his sister and was always complaining. So his mom poisoned her. You killed your child for a man???!!!

The mother confessed to her son later, so it’s confirmed gist. That she had to kill the girl cos her husband was stressing her so much over the girl staying with them.”