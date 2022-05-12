Mum shows off the hilarious statement her daughter made about her in class workbook (Photos)

A mother identified as Ashley Banks has shared a page from her daughter’s classwork to reveal the funny statement her child made about her.

Apparently, the children were asked to write what their mothers do to relax, and the little child decided to speak her truth.

Ashley Banks’ daughter wrote in her workbook, “To relax my mum likes to smoke.”

The schoolgirl then drew a picture of her mum smoking and wrote, “smoke mommy.”

Ashley Banks shared the photo on Facebook and it has now gone viral as social media users share their views.

While sharing the photos on social media, the perplexed mother wondered why her daughter would write such a thing about her in her workbook.

