TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

US based Nurse confirms Genevieve Nnaji’s mental case in Texas…

I got your wife pregnant, we’re expecting our child –…

Man shares experience after lodging with ex girlfriend in a hotel

Mum shows off the hilarious statement her daughter made about her in class workbook (Photos)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A mother identified as Ashley Banks has shared a page from her daughter’s classwork to reveal the funny statement her child made about her.

Apparently, the children were asked to write what their mothers do to relax, and the little child decided to speak her truth.

Ashley Banks’ daughter wrote in her workbook, “To relax my mum likes to smoke.”

READ ALSO

‘Life without my mom has been hell’, Bobrisky cries out

“You too dey lie” – Netizens mock WhiteMoney as he narrates…

The schoolgirl then drew a picture of her mum smoking and wrote, “smoke mommy.”

Ashley Banks shared the photo on Facebook and it has now gone viral as social media users share their views.

While sharing the photos on social media, the perplexed mother wondered why her daughter would write such a thing about her in her workbook.

See photo below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

US based Nurse confirms Genevieve Nnaji’s mental case in Texas hospital

I got your wife pregnant, we’re expecting our child – Van Vicker…

Man shares experience after lodging with ex girlfriend in a hotel

Chacha Eke’s husband reacts after Van Vicker said he’s expecting a…

Sex scandal: Apostle Suleman reacts as Stephanie Otobo releases intimate…

Genevieve Nnaji reportedly hospitalized over mental issues caused by drug abuse…

Yul Edochie under fire for involving their teenage daughter in the marital…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

I left because of personal hygiene – Nkechi Blessing Sunday’s ex, Opeyemi…

Baby reportedly develops kidney disease after her mom bleached her skin

“Money and fame doesn’t get you real friends” – Singer Zinoleesky

Wizkid’s manager, Jada reacts as troll calls her a “glorified babymama who would…

Mum shows off the hilarious statement her daughter made about her in class…

Reactions as Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin reintroduces herself…

“Love of my life” – Man says as he shares video sharing a kiss…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More