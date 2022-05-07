“Must be a joke” – Reactions as Ubi Franklin announces interest in political office

Nigerian talent manager, Ubi Franklin, has sparked reactions after declaring his interest to run for a political office.

The controversial manager has now joined the race for a political office, as he announced his intention to run for the House of Assembly.

Ubi made the announcement via his Instagram page to run for the Yakkur constituency in Cross River.

In one of the posts made during the declaration, Ubi Franklin wrote;

“Nigeria must and will be great. With your support and prayers, we will change this country for good. We will create a country that will truly be the pride of the black race. We will create a new Nigeria for all Nigerians.

If you know anyone who is from

Yakurr Constituency 1

1. Ugep

2. Ekori

3. Idomi

Yakurr Local Government, Cross River State. If you know anyone who is in doubt.”

See reactions below,